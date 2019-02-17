4 Dead in Suspected DUI Crash in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four died and one person suspected of DUI survived in a Santa Ana crash early Sunday.

Santa Ana police said the suspect, the sole occupant of a Jeep, was driving west on Fourth Street when he collided with a Chevy pickup truck traveling south on Tustin Avenue before 3 a.m.

Both vehicles flipped over, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA. Four people in the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not confirmed the total number of occupants in the Chevy, Bertagna said.

A nurse and her husband, an off-duty firefighter, were in the area and tried to render aid to those involved, according to officials.

The firefighter extinguished the flames ignited in the crash before crews could arrive, Bertagna said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital, where he allegedly tried to leave.

"Apparently he didn’t feel he was that injured," Bertagna said. "We immediately placed him under arrest for investigation for driving under the influence."

The officer said he could potentially face vehicular manslaughter charges.