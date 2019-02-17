× A Loan Program Set Up to Boost Energy Efficiency is Being Used to Build ‘Granny Flats’

As stories piled up of homeowners being smooth-talked into taking home improvement loans they couldn’t afford, defenders of the PACE program cited its safety features.

The loans could be used only for environmentally friendly and safety projects, they noted. And money couldn’t be issued until projects were finished.

But some contractors apparently dance around both rules, as shown by the recent collapse of two firms.

Homeowners contacted by The Times say those companies used PACE, or Property Assessed Clean Energy, loans to fund questionable projects that included ineligible work on “granny flat” accessory units and encouraged them to provide false information on loan documents or in phone calls with lenders. They said the companies never finished the work, and some worry they’ll now lose their house over loans they never should have obtained in the first place.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.