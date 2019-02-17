Cold Weather System Expected in L.A., Ventura Counties; Motorists Urged to Avoid Mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecasters advised the public to avoid travel on high elevations amid a winter weather advisory effective until 3 a.m. Monday for Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains.

The National Weather Service predicted a cold weather system to move across Southern California through Sunday night. Snow levels were expected to fall to 2000 to 2,500 feet.

"Motorists traveling through the I-5 corridor and other mountain highways should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions due to snow and ice covered roads, reduced visibility, gusty winds and blowing snow," NWS said. "Low elevation mountain passes will be affected by snow and ice, including the Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, along with Highways 14, 33 and 166."

Caltrans echoed forecasters' warnings. Agency officials said travelers with campers, trailers or permit loads should not pass through the 5 Freeway three miles north of the 126 junction at Parker Road to the L.A.-Kern County line.

Inclement weather disrupted traffic across Southern California freeways and roads over the past week. Many motorists headed to the mountains for the Presidents Day holiday weekend have had to turn around due to ski and road closures.

Motorists attempting to go to Big Bear on SR 18 will NOT have ACCESS to SR 18 @ Green Valley Lake. NO ACCESS on Green Vly Lake Rd either. BRING CHAINS! #caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 17, 2019

Make that Highway 39 in the San Gabriels! — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 17, 2019