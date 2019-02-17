Driver Flees After SUV Crashes Into Parked Cars at Santa Fe Springs Lot

Posted 1:47 PM, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:50PM, February 17, 2019
Authorities respond to a crash in Santa Fe Springs on Feb. 17, 2019. (Credit: Loudlabs)

The driver of an SUV fled  after slamming into several cars parked at a business in Santa Fe Springs early Sunday.

Whittier police said other than possible injuries to the driver or any of his or her passenger, nobody was hurt in the 5:30 a.m. incident in the 12500 block of Florence Avenue.

The perpetrator abandoned the SUV and left, Jay Tatman with Whittier police told KTLA. Video from the scene shows an overturned vehicle near other heavily damaged cars.

Investigators said of 12:45 p.m., they have not detained anybody in the crash.

Authorities provided no further information.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this story.

