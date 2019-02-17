Homicide Detectives Respond to Deputy-Involved Shooting in Lancaster

Homicide detectives responded to the scene in Lancaster where a man was struck in a deputy-involved shooting Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not state whether the man was suspected of a crime in a news release issued about an hour after the shooting, which occurred about 6:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Milling Street. He was transported to a local hospital.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.