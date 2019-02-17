Man Found Fatally Shot in Norwalk After Authorities Respond to Reported Assault

A man was found dead following a shooting in Norwalk on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Shots were fired in the 1600 block of Rosecrans Avenue about 7:16 a.m., authorities said. Deputies had been responding to a reported assault with a deadly weapon when a man was found injured.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Homicide detectives have since responded and investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward as the shooting happened in the middle of the road.

No details about a possible suspect or circumstances of the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information can reach the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.