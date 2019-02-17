Off-Duty San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Suspected DUI Collision in Chino

An off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in a suspected DUI traffic collision in Chino early Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Chino Police Department officers responded to a collision just after 12:00 a.m. to find that deputy Nicholas O’Loughlin’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle, according to authorities.

O’Loughlin did not survive the collision.

The other driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect was not identified.

Authorities did not provide the exact location of the collision.

“Nicholas left a positive impression on his friends and coworkers and will be deeply missed,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. “Rest easy brother.”

No further details were available.

It is with deep sadness that we report the sudden & tragic death of Deputy Nicholas O’Loughlin. Nicholas was killed in an off-duty traffic collision early this morning.

Nicholas is survived by his father Bill, mother Crystal, & brother Jonathan.

Rest easy brother 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hw53jo4XQZ — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) February 17, 2019