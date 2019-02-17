San Diego County Man Missing in Fire That Sparked Just After ‘Dispute’ With Wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is still missing after a raging fire destroyed his family home in a rural area of San Diego County Saturday evening, and investigators said the blaze broke out moments after some kind of "domestic dispute," KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

The fire started around 5 p.m. at a house on Black Canyon Road in Ramona, according to Cal Fire. By 6 p.m., crews had gone into "defensive mode" for the safety of firefighters, letting the blaze burn itself out and focusing on protecting nearby buildings.

Officials said a family of three lived inside the house. A woman and young child were reportedly not inside when the fire started and were being assisted by Red Cross finding a place to sleep. Cal Fire told KSWB the woman's husband was unaccounted for, but that he was likely inside the home at the time of the fire.

“We’ve scoured the perimeter of the structure and were not able to find that person anywhere around the house, so we’re assuming he was inside during the time of the fire," Battalion Chief Randy Scales said. “We know that there was a domestic dispute involved just prior to the report of the fire starting."

Investigators say the cause of the fire has been deemed "suspicious" and the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb/Arson unit was called to the scene. Investigators were working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, and whether or not the husband was inside.

The roof and second story of the home collapsed. "We can’t confirm that he was inside yet until we can actually safely get inside," Scales explained.

One fire engine remained on scene overnight. Crews planned to return the following morning to continue their search for the missing man.

No other injuries were reported.

#BlackCanyonIC [update] IC reports firefighters are in defensive mode and expects to be at scene for several hours this evening. pic.twitter.com/fNNU4xpSA9 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 17, 2019

@CALFIRESANDIEGO still mopping up a suspicious house fire in Ramona. Wife and child were not inside at the time of the fire. The husband is still unaccounted for. Arson unit is investigating. @fox5sandiego #LiveOnFox5 pic.twitter.com/yyicVwyJbM — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) February 17, 2019