× Sierra Nevada Snowpack Continues Piling — Reaching 141 Percent of Its Seasonal Average

The snow piling onto the Sierra Nevada could be considered more of a snow pile-on at this point.

That’s because several feet of white powder have accumulated across the range since the beginning of the month, adding to what has become one of the most bountiful winters California has enjoyed in a decade.

The entire Sierra snowpack sits at 141% of its seasonal average and is already above its April 1 benchmark, which is considered the end of California’s rainy season and when plans for how to allocate the snowmelt to farmers through the summer kicks into high-gear.

Heavenly ski resort at Lake Tahoe received 15 inches of snow between Saturday and Sunday and more than 9 feet in the last week, the resort said on Twitter.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.