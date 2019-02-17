Suspected DUI Driver Arrested in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in South-Central L.A. Caught on Video

A man suspected of driving drunk at a speed of 80 to 100 mph when he plowed into six parked vehicles in Historic South-Central L.A., ejecting and killing one of his passengers before fleeing the scene, was arrested hours after the early Friday morning crash, police said.

Wilfredo Vaquiz Escobar was driving his 2017 white Honda Accord carrying six passengers southbound along South Central Avenue approaching East 33rd Street when the car lost control and crash around 2:40 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The wreck was captured on surveillance video that shows the suspect vehicle spinning completely around at least four times as it whips across a street. Escobar was found at his South L.A. home and arrested around 8 a.m.

One of the passengers inside the Honda was ejected from the car and “skidded about 80 feet” before landing in the number two lane that runs along an area of Central just north of 33rd Street, the release states.

Escobar’s car ended up on the wrong side of the street when it smashed into a sixth vehicle, police said. The vehicles were left severely damaged or totally destroyed.

Meanwhile, as authorities descended upon the scene, Escobar fled in “an apparent attempt” to hide the fact that he was drunk, police said in the news release.

Photos released by police show a silver vehicle seemingly crumbled, with its rear completely smashed in and only the front end left somewhat intact as debris and car parts can be seen strewn all over the road.

Escobar was booked on suspicion of felony DUI causing injuries with his bail set at $100,000, according to police. He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash can contact Detective Moss Castillo at 213-833-3713 or by email at 30215@lapd.online.

Calls during non-business hours can be directed to 877-527-3247 and anonymous tips can be submitted by reaching L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lapdonline.org.