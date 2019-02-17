× The Forum’s Owners Want to Know if Inglewood Mayor Is Romantically Involved With Aide

Plans for a new L.A. Clippers arena in Inglewood have sparked a contentious legal battle between the owners of the famed Forum entertainment venue and top city leaders.

The dispute, which played a central role in the city’s recent mayoral election, has triggered accusations of fraud, harassment and dirty dealings.

Now, it has become personal.

Lawyers for the Forum’s owners — who are fighting the Clippers arena proposal — have asked in court proceedings whether Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was in a romantic relationship with a highly paid aide.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.