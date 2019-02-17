× Yucaipa Father Arrested in Death of 6-Month-Old Baby Girl

A father was arrested in connection to the death of a six-month old baby girl Sunday in Yucaipa, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers responded to a call about a child not breathing at around 11:45 a.m. Saturday on the 35000 block of Persimmon Avenue.

A deputy arrived and began lifesaving measures before the baby was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead hours later, authorities said.

Following an investigation, the child’s father, Alfonso Ornelas, 28, of Yucaipa was arrested on suspicion of assault on a child causing great bodily injury or death, the Sheriff’s Department said.

It is unclear what sort of injuries the child suffered.

Ornelas was being held at a San Bernardino detention center on no bail, according to public records.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children and Homicide Detail investigated the case.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information was urged to call Specialized Investigations Division detectives at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting WeTip at 800-78-CRIME.