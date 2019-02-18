1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shootings at 2 Locations in Buena Park; Suspects Sought

Police in Buena Park are searching for multiple suspects after two shootings left one person dead and another injured Sunday night.

Officers responded to the area of Kingman Avenue and and Franklin Street after receiving several reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m., according to a statement posted on the Buena Park Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that two people had been shot at separate locations.

The preliminary investigation indicated multiple people were in a vehicle when they approached one of the victims on Franklin and, after exchanging words, opened fire on the individual, the statement read.

The suspects drove down Franklin to Kingman where they shot at a group of pedestrians, striking at least one person, according to police.

Both victims were taken to area hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. The other person’s condition was not immediately known.

Neither victim has been identified.

The suspects, meanwhile, fled the scene. Police did not immediately have a description of them or the vehicle, nor did they say how many people were being sought in connection to the deadly incident.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Buena Park police at 714-562-3902.