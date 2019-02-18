× 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Collision on Interstate 10 in Redlands

One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the westbound 10 Freeway in Redlands, City of Redlands Fire Department said in a news release Monday.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the freeway near the 210 Highway at around 2 a.m. Saturday to find a that a vehicle had struck a guard rail and a sign, according to the news release.

A male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Firefighters extricated two male passengers, who were transported to a nearby hospital.

One of those injured was in “extremely critical condition,” while the other suffered moderate injuries, the news release said.

The victims were not identified.

It is unclear what led to the one-vehicle collision.

California Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

No further information was available.