× 1 Killed, 1 Injured in Maywood Shooting

One man was killed and another was injured Monday in a shooting in Maywood, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Flora Avenue at around 4:00 p.m. to investigate the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Two victims were found and transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead, and the other was in unknown condition, the news release said.

Authorities did not identify the victims.

Aerial footage from Sky 5 showed officers hanging police tape to block off an area of the street where the shooting was reported.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was investigating the incident.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information on this incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.