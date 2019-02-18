Breaking: 15 Freeway at CA-NV State Line Shuts Down Due to Weather-Related Accidents

15 Freeway at CA-NV State Line Shuts Down Due to Ice-Related Accidents

Posted 6:49 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19AM, February 18, 2019

Incidents due to snowy or icy conditions triggered the closure of the 15 Freeway at the California-Nevada state line early Monday, officials announced.

Caltrans shut down lanes in both directions. They're estimated to reopen in two to three hours, the agency tweeted at 6:17 a.m.

"Find a warm place to pull off and hold on place," Caltrans said.

Authorities urged motorists to drive cautiously amid the icy conditions and suggested exiting at Primm in Nevada, where they can stay put until the freeway becomes accessible again.

Meanwhile, the Grapevine just started reopening after officials blocked it Sunday due to snow, hail, black ice and multiple collisions.

Cold and wet conditions blocked several roads and freeways in the days leading to the Presidents Day holiday weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.