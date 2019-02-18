2 Men Sought in Armed Robbery in Beaumont

Triple Fatal Shooting Reported in Porter Ranch Area: LAFD

Posted 6:44 PM, February 18, 2019

Police are seeking two men who used a shotgun to carry out a robbery at a Beaumont business on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A shotgun-wielding man held up a Beaumont business on Feb. 17, 2019. (Credit: Beaumont Police Department)

The heist took place just after 5 p.m. at a business in the 700 block of East 6th Street, the Beaumont Police Department said in a written statement.

A man armed with a shotgun entered the store and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

Police described him as a Latino man in his 30s, with a goatee and mustache, wearing a green hooded jacket, a black beanie, black pants and white shoes.

He fled in a red 1990s-model Nissan Hardbody pickup truck. A getaway driver described as a middle-aged Latino man with a bald head waited in the truck during the robbery.

A shotgun-wielding man held up a Beaumont business on Feb. 17, 2019. Police are seeking the man pictured in this photo, who they say served as a getaway driver. (Credit: Beaumont Police Department)

Anyone with information was urged to contact Beaumont police at 951-769-8500. Tips ma also be submitted anonymously via email to crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

