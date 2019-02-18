At Least 15 People Trapped on Gondola Ride at SeaWorld in San Diego

More than a dozen people were waiting to be rescued after becoming trapped on a ride at SeaWorld Monday night, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Six to seven gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on Bayside Skyride around 7:22 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Sixteen people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.

Almost two hours into the rescue operation, three people, including two juveniles, had been rescued as of 9:25 p.m., according to a tweet by San Diego Fire Department.

Those rescued were lowered by harnesses and sent back on life guard boats, the fire department said.

Nine adults and five juveniles remained trapped on the gondolas.

Rescue crews are almost two hours into a rescue operation involving 16 people stuck on a malfunctioning gondola ride at SeaWorld. One person has been rescued at this time. The operation continues . . . pic.twitter.com/bKOpFzPMT4 — SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019

#BREAKING San Diego police confirm a strong gust of wind tripped the circuit breaker on the Bayside skyride @ #SeaWorld leaving at least 15 people stuck on the ride some of them suspended above the water. You can see the gondolas illuminated in blue. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/6Jywvuc0fh — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 19, 2019

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was working to rescue passengers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

These girls have been waiting in a parking lot near Ingraham St. for two hours while their family is still stuck in a gondola at SeaWorld. They got off just as the ride was breaking down. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/D7kjhOebEg — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 19, 2019

KTLA’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.