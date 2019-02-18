At Least 15 People Trapped on Gondola Ride at SeaWorld in San Diego

More than a dozen people were waiting to be rescued after becoming trapped on a ride at SeaWorld Monday night, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.
Six to seven gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on Bayside Skyride around 7:22 p.m., according to San Diego police.
Sixteen people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.
Almost two hours into the rescue operation, three people, including two juveniles, had been rescued as of 9:25 p.m., according to a tweet by San Diego Fire Department.
Those rescued were lowered by harnesses and sent back on life guard boats, the fire department said.
Nine adults and five juveniles remained trapped on the gondolas.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was working to rescue passengers.
KTLA’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.