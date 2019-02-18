Authorities Were in Pursuit of Speeding Vehicle in Hawthorne: CHP
Authorities were in pursuit of a speeding vehicle through South Los Angeles and into Hawthorne Monday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.
The suspect was believed to be traveling at a speed of at least 100 miles per hour, according to police scanners.
The pursuit ended in Hawthorne, where the suspect was taken into custody.
Aerial footage from Sky 5 showed the vehicle stopped on the curb, while the suspect was being detained.
No further details were available.
33.989112 -118.291487