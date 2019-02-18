DUI Suspect in Custody on $4M Bail as Investigation Into Fatal Santa Ana Crash Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Buena Park man remained in custody Monday as police continued their investigation into a suspected DUI crash that killed four people in Santa Ana.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Fourth Street and Tustin Avenue, where 28-year-old Vincent Michael Calvo allegedly sped through a red light in a Jeep and struck a Chevy pickup truck.

An emergency room nurse and a West Covina Fire Department paramedic, Priscilla and Peter Aguilar of Corona, said they tried to help after seeing the overturned vehicles.

The four people in the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. Supervising Deputy Coroner Larry Esslinger on Monday said his office has not released the identities of the victims as officials were still trying contact their families.

Calvo was taken to the hospital, where officers detained him on suspicion of DUI. He could face murder charges in the incident, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Bail was set at $4 million.