Family of Mentally Ill Anaheim Man File Lawsuit Accusing Police of Choking Him During Fatal 2018 Arrest

The family of a mentally ill Anaheim man who died in police custody last year has accused the arresting officers of choking him and failing to render medical aid after the violent clash, according to a federal lawsuit.

Justin Perkins, 38, was beaten with batons and choked by two Anaheim officers at an apartment complex on Oct. 27, the lawsuit alleges. Perkins collapsed after the altercation, and the suit accuses the officers — identified as Shao Wang and Kenny Lee — of failing to get him medical aid for nearly 45 minutes.

The suit contends Perkins’ “body and organs were severely damaged due to lack of oxygen,” leading to his death on Oct. 31.

In a statement released last year, Anaheim police said the officers were responding to reports of an assault on an employee at the apartment complex. Perkins and some of his relatives have denied that allegation, according to the suit.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.