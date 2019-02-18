Grapevine Southbound Lanes Reopen Monday Morning

After being shut down Sunday due to heavy snow and multiple traffic crashes, the Grapevine is beginning to reopen Monday morning, authorities said. CalTrans tweeted just after 4 a.m. that southbound lanes are now open with California Highway Patrol officers escorting drivers.

Northbound is expected to open sometime around 5 a.m.

GRAPEVINE, Update: Southbound I-5 is now OPEN with CHP pacing. Northbound I-5 anticipated to be open with pacing as well within the next half hour. https://t.co/1oWMwFyT3B — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 18, 2019

On Sunday, the National Weather Service predicted a cold weather system to move across Southern California. Snow levels were expected to fall to 2000 to 2,500 feet.

“Motorists traveling through the I-5 corridor and other mountain highways should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions due to snow and ice covered roads, reduced visibility, gusty winds and blowing snow,” NWS said. “Low elevation mountain passes will be affected by snow and ice, including the Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, along with Highways 14, 33 and 166.”