‘It Happened!’: Weather Service Tweets After Snow Falls in Las Vegas for 1st Time in Years

They weren’t exactly deploying the snowplows onto the Las Vegas Strip and they weren’t shoveling out the entrances to the casinos, either.

But, still, it snowed in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

For a city that was built in the sand and boasts giant replicas of a pyramid, the Eiffel Tower and virtually the entire borough of Manhattan, it was met with wonderment and surprise in a place not easily bowled over.

“Um, what the…..” tweeted the Nevada Highway Patrol above a 10-second video of snow falling lightly beneath the orange glow of a street lamp.

