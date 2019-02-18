Chic Lifestyle Brand for Kids, Tweens and Beyond With OMG! Accessories

The founder of OMG Accessories Anne Harper joined us live to talk about how she went from waitressing tables to building a multi-million dollar accessory company. For more info on OMG Accessories, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.
