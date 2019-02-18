Monday Forecast: Mid-Week Rain Chances Before Warmer Temps

BREAKING: Police ID 4 Victims Killed by Suspected DUI Driver Who Allegedly Ran Red Light in Santa Ana

Posted 11:48 AM, February 18, 2019, by

There's a chance for more rain as we reach the middle of the week before temperatures get up into the 60s. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA's forecast on Feb. 19, 2019.

