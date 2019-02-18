Innocent Driver Killed When Whittier Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash

‘Peanuts’ Artwork Worth $7,900 Stolen from Orange County Gallery

Posted 2:53 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57PM, February 18, 2019
A visitor walks past a display of "Peanuts" cartoons by the late Charles Schulz at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Oct. 15, 2008.(Credit: John Macdougall/AFP/Getty Images)

A visitor walks past a display of "Peanuts" cartoons by the late Charles Schulz at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Oct. 15, 2008.(Credit: John Macdougall/AFP/Getty Images)

Thieves broke into a Southern California gallery last week, pilfering artwork depicting Charlie Brown and other characters from the iconic comic strip “Peanuts.”

The Los Angeles Times reports a security guard patrolling an open-air mall in Costa Mesa discovered a glass door smashed at the Chuck Jones Gallery on Thursday morning.

Scott Dicken, vice president of retail sales for the gallery’s parent company, says the break-in occurred when the mall was closed. He says no other art was taken.

The gallery’s owner has priced the three stolen pieces at $7,900.

The stolen artwork includes “Wishful Thinking No. 8” that shows Charlie Brown slipping, and “Rats!” a limited-edition print of Snoopy unsuccessfully flying his doghouse.

The third piece, “Hey Linus, Guess Who’s Back?” depicts the blanket-toting character fending off Snoopy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.