Police Chase Ends With Fiery Crash in Uptown Whittier

A police chase ended with a fiery crash in Uptown Whittier on Monday, seriously injuring an innocent driver, authorities said.

The pursuit began about 11 a.m. when an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle driving in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier police Officer John Scoggins said.

The driver refused to pull over, initiating a short chase that wound through the streets of Uptown Whittier, he said.

The pursuit came to an end minutes later when the fleeing suspect slammed into another uninvolved vehicle at Newlin Avenue and Wardman Street.

Witness video shows the suspect's minivan engulfed in flames.

Firefighters took both the suspect and the other driver to hospitals, Scoggins said.

The suspect was being detained at a hospital in stable condition, he said.

The other driver struck by the suspect was listed in serious condition, Scoggins said. A description of the driver was not available.

The identity of the suspect was not available pending booking.

Anyone with information can reach Whittier police at 562-567-9200. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.