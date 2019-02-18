Santa Ana Police ID 4 Victims Killed by Suspected DUI Driver Who Allegedly Ran Red Light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Monday afternoon released the names of the four victims who were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Ana over the weekend.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Jose Alberto Avila-Rosas of Santa Ana; 23-year-old Ziomara Zaragoza of Garden Grove; 23-year-old Antonio Alonso Santibanez of Orange; and 34-year-old Prisma Yuliana Montoya of Santa Ana, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Avila-Rosas was behind the wheel of a Chevy Silverado around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a Jeep allegedly ran a red light and broadsided the victims' pickup truck in the area of Fourth Street and Tustin Avenue, the release stated.

The pickup caught fire, and the four victims became trapped inside the vehicle, according to police.

An off-duty West Covina firefighter who came upon the accident tried to extinguish the flames while his wife -- an off-duty nurse -- rendered aid to a patient who was later taken to the hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The victims were found unresponsive by the time officers arrived at the scene. All four victims were pronounced dead.

The Jeep driver, identified as 28-year-old Vincent Michael Calvo of Buena Park, survived the deadly crash, sustaining only minor injuries. Calvo "appeared to be extremely impaired at the scene," officials said in the release.

He was treated at a local hospital before being arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police.

He faces possible murder charges, according to police.

Inmate records showed Calvo remained behind bars Monday and was being held on $4 million.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, although it does not appear that charges have been filed in the case yet.