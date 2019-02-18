Police Still Searching for 3rd Car in Chatsworth Crash That Killed 2, Injured 9-Year-Old Girl and Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life after surviving a crash that killed two others in Chatsworth on Sunday.

Investigators are now searching for another driver who may have been involved in the crash.

The crash happened when a gray Infiniti traveling southbound on De Soto collided with a white Toyota Avalon about 3:33 p.m. in the 9500 block of North De Soto Avenue, authorities said. The Avalon was going northbound on De Soto and was about to make a left turn onto Plummer Street.

Police on Monday gave new details about those involved.

The driver of the Infiniti is described as a 26-year-old man from Granada Hills. Investigators said he was speeding, and had to be extricated from his car after the crash and was severely injured.

Two people inside the Avalon, a 72-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The 9-year-old girl was in the back seat of that car. She survived, but is reportedly in critical condition. Investigators believe she was not wearing her seat belt.

"According to witnesses, the driver was going fast so we're still investigating that portion of it," LAPD Det. Lisset Fuentes said. "We do have information that there was possibly another vehicle involved, a gray sedan that we're also looking for. At this time, we're also asking for the public's help to help us identify that third vehicle that was possibly involved. We would like to talk to that driver."