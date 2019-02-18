President’s Day at the Nixon Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Yorba Linda for PRESIDENTS DAY AT THE NIXON LIBRARY, where admission is half price all day.

Starting at 10am visitors can meet the “Presidents of Mount Rushmore.” There are photo opportunities all day. A special “Meet the Presidents” program takes place at 1pm in the White House East Room at the Nixon Library. Seating is first come, first served for all programs. And, the first 1,000 visitors will receive a free slice of Cherry Pie compliments of Polly Pies.

From 10am to 5pm

Presidents Day at the Nixon Library

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

(714)993-5075

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at (323)460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com