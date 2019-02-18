Innocent Driver Killed When Whittier Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash

Redlands East High School Employee Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 16-Year-Old Relative

Posted 3:39 PM, February 18, 2019

An employee at Redlands East Valley High School was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 16-year-old relative, authorities said.

Eduardo Alvarado is seen in a booking photo released Feb. 18, 2019, by the Yucaipa Police Department.

Eduardo Alvarado, 46, of Yucaipa was taken into custody Friday after detectives served a search warrant at  his home in the 10600 block of Bryant Street in Yucaipa, police said in a news release.

The underage teenage boy told Yucaipa detectives Alvarado sexually abused him over the course of several years while visiting him at his home.

Police said Alvarado is a Redlands School District employee, but they did not report what he does at Redlands East Valley High School.

Alvarado was being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Detectives believe Alvarado may have additional victims and urge anyone with information to call the Yucaipa Police Department Detective Bureau at 909-918-2305.

