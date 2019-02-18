Senior Citizen With Multiple Personality Disorder Goes Missing in Lake Los Angeles

Sheriff’s officials and worried family members are asking the public’s help in finding a 63-year-old woman who suffers from multiple personality disorder and went missing in Lake Los Angeles more than a week ago.

Mary Ann Clark was last seen on Feb. 9 at her home in the 41700 block of 156th Street, Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“Her loved ones have not seen or heard from her,” Schrader said. “They are very worried and asking for your help in locating her.”

“She suffers from multiple personality disorder and is forgetful,” Schrader added.

Clark is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She has burns to her face and left hand.

Family members said she was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

She is familiar with Lancaster, Mojave and California City, so she may try to travel to one of those areas, family added.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.