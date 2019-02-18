× Series of February Storms Dumps 18 Trillion Gallons of Water in California

There’s still more than a week left in February, but already California has received about 18 trillion gallons of water thanks to a series of storms this month, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s enough water to fill 27 million Olympic-sized pools, forecasters said. The amount of water is also nearly half the total volume of Lake Tahoe.

Los Angeles has gotten its fair share of the rain as well, receiving more than 4 inches between Feb. 1 and this past Saturday, according to the weather service.

Those totals are likely to increase this week, too, with more showers forecast to drench Southern California from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Q: How much water has fallen in California so far this month? A: Given the ~6.38" spatial mean observed precip across the state with an area of 163,696 sq mi… ~18 trillion gallons of water =

~27 million Olympic-sized pools =

~45% the total volume of Lake Tahoe. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eq3C1ztb0x — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 17, 2019

Overall, the rain this month has helped improve drought conditions significantly in the state this year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Federal statistics show that only a small portion of California — 1.6 percent — is still mired in severe drought. Nearly 9 percent is in moderate drought, while more than 52 percent remains abnormally dry.

The recent storms have also replenished the state’s all-important Sierra snowpack, pushing it to 141 percent of normal as of Friday. That measurement was a mere 21 percent at the same time last year.

Satellite view this morning shows the impressive snowpack over the Sierra Nevada. In addition, snow remains over portions of our region mainly from Mt. Hamilton down into the southern Diablo Range and over the peaks of the Santa Lucia Mountains near the Big Sur Coast. #CAwx #Snow pic.twitter.com/Wgu9kCN2wD — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 18, 2019

Sierra precipitation is now well above normal! #cawx pic.twitter.com/IDfy9ZiAPo — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 18, 2019