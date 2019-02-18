Spoken Dreams: Gia Gunn, Drag Performer/Activist

Gia Gunn is a drag performer, artist, and activist originally from the suburbs of Chicago. She is best known for appearing on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Growing up, Gia was very in touch with her Japanese heritage, and studied Japanese classical dance for many years. In middle school, Gia began to realize she didn’t quite fit in with her peers, and during senior year of high school, she was introduced to queer culture.

After witnessing her first drag queen performance, Gia began performing in drag herself. It was a way she felt she could truly express herself in a way that was accepted. Despite originally not wanting to audition, Gia’s life changed when she was cast Drag Race and left Chicago for Hollywood. Since her first stint on the show, Gia has come out as transgender, and has now began to shift her focus from drag towards being an activist for her community, and using her platform to help others embrace their true selves.

