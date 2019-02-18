Thousand Oaks Man Killed in Fall While Trail Running Near Mt. Wilson

A 38-year-old Thousand Oaks man died Sunday when he slipped on ice and fell nearly 200 feet down an embankment while running with friends near Mount Wilson, authorities said.

Ernesto Alonzo Rodriguez was killed in the accident, which took place about 10:45 a.m. on a trail near the mountain, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials.

He was running with three friends when he slipped on an icy patch and fell over the side of an embankment, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Gary Harman said. He tumbled 180-200 feet down rough terrain, striking rocks and trees as he fell.

One of Rodriguez’s companions went to call for help while the other two stayed with him and did what they could to help, according to Harman.

A rescue helicopter was unable to access the scene due to snowfall, he said.

Members of the sheriff’s Montrose, Altadena and Sierra Madre search and rescue team members worked their way down to the victim on foot, officials said. They pronounced Rodriguez dead shortly after 2 p.m.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Steve Bien contributed to this report.

Rescuers from 3 SAR teams come out of the field carrying ice axes and wearing crampons after a long rescue in snow and ice conditions yesterday.@LASDHQ #icerescue #SAR pic.twitter.com/Xx4nXPWZh7 — Montrose SAR Team (@MontroseSAR) February 18, 2019