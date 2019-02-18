× Triple Fatal Shooting Reported at Porter Ranch Area Home; Robbery Investigation Underway

Three people were shot and killed inside a Porter Ranch area home Monday afternoon and police say the motive may have been a robbery and homicide.

The victims were found around 3:52 p.m. inside the large home located in the 20000 block of Via Galileo, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police told KTLA murder-suicide has been ruled out as a motive and detectives were working the case as a robbery and homicide.

The victims’ identities were unknown.

No suspect information was immediately released.

Aerials from Sky5 showed investigators outside the residence located in a gated community of large million-dollar homes.

The home appears to be located near the border of Porter Ranch and Chatsworth.

No other information was immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.