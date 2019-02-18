Breaking: 15 Freeway at CA-NV State Line Shuts Down Due to Weather-Related Accidents

Trump Lashes Out at Officials Involved in Russia Probe

Posted 6:34 AM, February 18, 2019, by
Donald Trump speaks about a state of emergency from the Rose Garden of the White House Feb. 15, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump speaks about a state of emergency from the Rose Garden of the White House Feb. 15, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is suggesting that key officials involved in the Russia probe were engaged in “treasonous” behavior.

Trump is lashing out on Twitter at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whose new book details his concerns about potential foreign influence over the president, and current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who initiated special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Trump says McCabe and Rosenstein “look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.”

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” McCabe, who was fired last year by the FBI, described Rosenstein as having raised the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Trump tweets: “This was the illegal and treasonous ‘insurance policy’ in full action!”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.