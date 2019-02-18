Video Shows Man Attacking Teen on El Monte Street; Police Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials sought the public's help identifying a man caught on video attacking an 18-year-old woman on a street in El Monte.

The woman had been walking south in the 3300 block of Tyler Avenue near Brockway Street around midnight Sunday when a man ran up to her from behind and grabbed her, according to El Monte police.

The man knocked the victim to the ground before pulling her toward an area of Brockway Street out of view from motorists and nearby home. Police said the attacker then tried to sexually assault the teen, who hit him multiple times in the face.

The man hit the victim at least one time in the head, officials said.

A home surveillance video, posted by Facebook user Nicole Chang Monday, captured the man dragging the victim to a dark corner before the woman reemerges in the shot, crosses the street and uses her phone.

Chang said she had heard the victim screaming, and when her husband checked outside, he only saw the victim walking away.

"Police came 3 mins after the incident because the neighbor had called 911 when he heard the screams," Chang wrote on Facebook. "We heard from the police that she just got off the bus and that the man was attempting to rape. Luckily the girl was able to walk away!"

Police responded to the scene after learning about the attack. They searched the area but did not find the perpetrator.

Investigators described him as 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic man about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes. He was wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans. He was clean-shaven.

Anyone with information can call El Monte police at 626-258-8635. Tips may be submitted to tips@empd.org.