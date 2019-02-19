1 Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Back of Semi Truck Along 5 Freeway Near Sylmar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was killed after a vehicle slammed into the back of a parked semi truck along the 5 Freeway near Sylmar Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported about 12:25 p.m. near the connecter with the 14 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department indicated that the vehicle ended up trapped under the truck.

A SigAlert was issued in the area after the crash, and CHP officials also called for hard closures of the westbound 210 and 5 Freeway truck lanes. Traffic was backed up on the highway, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No further details about the crash or the victim have been released.