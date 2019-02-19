× 3 Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Drugs After Police Find Large Cache of Weapons, Drugs at 2 L.A. Homes

Two men and one woman were arrested after police found firearms, ammunition and drugs at two homes as part of a Santa Monica narcotics sale investigation, the Santa Monica Police Department said Tuesday.

Police officers, along with a SWAT team, served search warrants Friday at two homes, one in Lennox and another in Hawthorne, finding 21 handguns, 8 long guns or rifles, over 4000 rounds of ammunition, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and over $200,000 in cash, according to Santa Monica Police.

Three suspects were arrested for their “involvement in narcotics distribution and criminal activity,” police said.

Pedro Cesar Isais, 28, of Los Angeles and Valarie Marie Cruz, 30, of Inglewood were booked for the possession of heroin and methamphetamine for the purpose of sales, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and child endangerment, according to police.

Alejandro Cruz, 25, of Los Angeles was booked for the possession of heroin for the purpose of sales, police said.

The three suspects were being held at a Santa Monica Jail. Bail for Isais and Alejandro Cruz was set at $30,000 and Valarie Cruz’s was set at $50,000, according to public arrest records.

The suspects were scheduled to appear at a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, according to authorities.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information related to narcotic activity in the City of Santa Monica was encouraged to call the anonymous narcotics tip line at 310-458-2292, or the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.