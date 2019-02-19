× DUI Suspect Hits 2 Officers Assisting Driver of Stalled Vehicle on 60 Freeway in Whittier Area: CHP

A DUI suspect was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly striking officers who were assisting the driver of a stalled vehicle on the 60 Freeway in the Whittier area.

Two California Highway Patrol officers, as well as the drivers of the disabled vehicle and a second car hit in the collision, were taken to the Los Angeles County USC Medical Center, according to the agency.

The officers have since been released, Sgt. Armando Perdomo told KTLA. The two other victims remained hospitalized.

The incident happened on the eastbound 60 Freeway just east of the 605 around 2:50 a.m., CHP said. The collision triggered a SigAlert that lasted for nearly four hours.

Authorities believe the person responsible for the crash was drunk at the time.

Investigators provided no further information.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.