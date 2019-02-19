DUI Suspect Hits 2 Officers Assisting Driver of Stalled Vehicle on 60 Freeway in Whittier Area: CHP

Posted 8:16 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, February 19, 2019
Crews tow away a vehicle as officials respond to a crash on the 60 Freeway east of the 605 on Feb. 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Crews tow away a vehicle as officials respond to a crash on the 60 Freeway east of the 605 on Feb. 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A DUI suspect was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly striking officers who were assisting the driver of a stalled vehicle on the 60 Freeway in the Whittier area.

Two California Highway Patrol officers, as well as the drivers of the disabled vehicle and a second car hit in the collision, were taken to the Los Angeles County USC Medical Center, according to the agency.

The officers have since been released, Sgt. Armando Perdomo told KTLA. The two other victims remained hospitalized.

The incident happened on the eastbound 60 Freeway just east of the 605 around 2:50 a.m., CHP said. The collision triggered a SigAlert that lasted for nearly four hours.

Authorities believe the person responsible for the crash was drunk at the time.

Investigators provided no further information.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.