× 63-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Long Beach Crash

A 63-year-old man died after a vehicle struck him while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday on Pacific Avenue near West Burnett Street, according to Long Beach police.

The victim, a local, was walking east on a marked crosswalk when a southbound 2003 Mercedes Benz E320 hit him, investigators said.

According to police, the driver stopped to help the pedestrian and called 911. They described the motorist as a 41-year-old Long Beach man.

Officers arrived to a passerby performing CPR on the victim. The Long Beach Fire Department subsequently responded and attended to the 63-year-old.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he soon died.

Officials said they don’t believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. They’re withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of his family.

The incident happened near businesses, including an auto repair shop, restaurants and a child care center.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Steve Fox 562-570-7110. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.