After Huntington Beach Lawsuit, Gov. Newsom Warns Cities He’ll Continue Housing Law Crackdown

Just weeks after suing Huntington Beach for allegedly failing to comply with state housing laws, Gov. Gavin Newsom met with more than a dozen city and county officials in Long Beach on Tuesday, warning that local concerns would not override his plans to address the state’s housing affordability crisis.

The elected officials came from local governments that — like Huntington Beach — the state says aren’t following California’s housing supply law. Tuesday’s gathering was another sign that the governor plans to use the threat of litigation to pressure cities into allowing more development.

Newsom said he hoped to work with leaders to make their residents aware that all Californians are responsible for the state’s housing concerns.

“You can’t just see the world through the lens of your own city,” Newsom said at a news conference after the meeting. “You have to see it through the eyes of those on the streets and sidewalks outside of your jurisdiction.”

