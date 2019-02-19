Celebrating Megan Henderson’s Birthday With Sweet E’s Bake Shop

Posted 8:24 AM, February 19, 2019, by

Our friends at Sweet E’s Bakeshop surprised Megan with A Sweet E’s Creation…Classic chocolate chip cookies stuffed with Oreo, Twix, or Reece’s!  Sweet E’s specializes in decadent and beautiful custom desserts and corporate logo sweets for any occasion. They have a store on W Adams, and they also hand deliver in Los Angeles and ship nationwide! For more information, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.