Chairman of California’s Troubled Bullet Train Project Resigns

The man former Gov. Jerry Brown tapped to rescue the California bullet train in 2011, Dan Richard, resigned Tuesday as chairman of the troubled project.

Richard’s departure, along with the exit of former Bank of America executive Mike Rossi, marks the end of the Brown era of governance for the high speed rail authority after years of cost growth, schedule slippage and failed efforts to attract private investors.

Lenny Mendonca, a former McKinsey & Co. partner and now co-owner of a Half Moon Bay brewery, was selected by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week to replaced Richard and was installed by a unanimous vote of the rail board as the new chairman.

The leadership change comes just a week after Newsom ignited an uproar with tough remarks that the project lacked a plan to complete the statewide train system. He also ordered “new transparency measures.”

