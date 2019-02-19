× Charo Confirms Her Husband, Former TV Producer Kjell Rasten, Killed Himself

Entertainer Charo and her family are mourning the unexpected death of her husband, Kjell Rasten, who died by suicide on Monday. He was 78 (not 79, as other outlets have reported).

“Yesterday, Kjell, my husband of forty years and the love of my life, killed himself,” Charo said Tuesday in a statement to The Times. “There are no words to describe what we are feeling now. He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family.”

Beverly Hills Police Department officers were called to the couple’s home at about 12:31 p.m., department spokeswoman Elisabeth Albanese told The Times in a statement on Tuesday. They found Rasten, a former television producer who was also Charo’s manager, “with life-threatening injuries,” she said.

“Beverly Hills Police and Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures and transported the victim to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the male succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

