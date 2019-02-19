Cold Weather Eyes With Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler
-
The Visian Toric ICL (Implantable Lens) Corrects Nearsightedness and Astigmatism
-
Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories Issued as SoCal Endures Possible Record-Breaking Cold
-
Heavy Snow Hits Parts of Midwest; Coldest Temperatures in Decades Coming
-
Iowa Firefighters Help Deliver Baby, Then Shovel New Mom’s Driveway
-
Rose Parade to See Cold, Blustery Weather
-
-
Runners Participate in ‘Run to the Red Carpet’ Event in Pasadena
-
Ahead of Super Bowl, Atlanta Braces for Plunging Temperatures and Icy Conditions
-
Officials Warn of Almost Instant Frostbite as ‘Coldest Air in a Generation’ Hits the Midwest
-
Cold Snap Brings Freezing Temps to Parts of SoCal; More Rain, Snow Expected Friday
-
Cold, Windy Weather Hits SoCal Ahead of Weekend Storm Expected to Bring Rain to Region
-
-
Rapid Thaw to Follow Polar Blast That Has Killed at Least 15 in Midwest
-
Final Rose Parade Preps Underway in Pasadena as Forecasters Predict Chilly, Windy New Year’s Day
-
Chicago Will Be Colder Than Antarctica This Week as Record-Breaking Cold Grips U.S.