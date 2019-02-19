× Convicted Serial Sex Criminal Who Targeted Women on L.A. Buses, Trains Banned from Metro After 10th Conviction

A 27-year-old Los Angeles man who has been convicted 10 times of sexually assaulting women on buses and trains was ordered Tuesday to stay away from public transit and group ride-sharing services, to undergo a yearlong sex offender treatment program and to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

Ager Linder pleaded no contest in December to two counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual battery and one count of battery on a public transportation passenger.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office said Linder groped eight women between the ages of 15 and 27 while riding on Metro buses between May and August 2018. Linder would pretend to be asleep and then grab a victim, prosecutors said.

He was convicted on nine previous occasions for similar offenses, according to the city attorney’s office.

