Former L.A. City Council Candidate, His Treasurer Fined More Than $38K for Misuse of Campaign Funds

A former candidate for Los Angeles City Council and his treasurer have been fined more than $38,000 for using laundered donations to get taxpayer money and misspending such dollars on personal expenses.

The Los Angeles City Ethics Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to fine J. Roy Garcia, who ran unsuccessfully for a council seat in the San Fernando Valley six years ago, and his campaign treasurer Hardy Henriquez.

Garcia, who runs a flooring business, turned in paperwork to get “matching funds” from the city — taxpayer funds that are supposed to help level the playing field for grassroots candidates by matching small donations from local residents.

At the time, city staffers questioned “the authenticity” of some of the donations, but Garcia and his campaign staff assured them that the contributions were legitimate, according to a city report.

