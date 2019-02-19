Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories Issued as SoCal Endures Possible Record-Breaking Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Potentially record-breaking winter temperatures prompted officials to issue cold weather warnings and advisories for parts of Southern California Tuesday morning.

Below freezing temperatures have portions of the Central Coast, Ventura County valleys, Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, as well as the Santa Monica mountains under a freeze warning until 8 a.m., the National Weather Service stated.

Temperatures in the single digits to upper 20s should be expected during this time.

Residents were urged to bring their pets and sensitive plants indoors.

People and pets can suffer from hypothermia if exposure is prolonged, the Weather Service stated.

The below average cold weather will continue Wednesday morning as well.

Frost advisories that expire at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties will return at 10 p.m. and continue until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Snow levels could plummet to around 1,500 feet, impacting travel on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area and other local mountain passes.